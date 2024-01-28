What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In A World Club Challenge Game?

So you want to find the biggest win in a Rugby League World Club Challenge match? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On June 22nd in 1997 the Brisbane Broncos defeated the Halifax Blue Sox 76-0 at Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane in front of 11,358 spectators.

Wendell Sailor and Darren Smith both scored 3 tries while Anthony Mundine scored 2 in the demolition job that saw 10 different Brisbane Broncos players cross for tries.

Darren Lockyer kicked 8/13 goals in the match.

All stats provided by Rugby League Project

