How Many NRL Teams Has Queensland Had In Its History?

So you want to know how many NRL teams have played out of Queensland over the course of the NRL’s entire history? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

The Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast-Tweed Heads Giants joined the NSWRL in 1988.

The Gold Coast-Tweed Heads Giants would change their name to the Gold Coast Seagulls in 1990.

The North Queensland Cowboys and South East Queensland Crushers joined the ARL in 1995.

The South East Queensland Crushers were wound up at the end of 1997.

The Gold Coast Seagulls changed their name to the Gold Coast Chargers in 1996

The Gold Coast Chargers were wound up in 1998.

The Gold Coast Titans joined the NRL in 2007.

The Redcliffe Dolphins joined the NRL in 2023.

With that in mind, it is fair to say that if you could the Gold Coast, through all of its named changes, as just two different clubs, there have been 6 NRL clubs that have played out of the National Rugby League over the course of its history.

The Brisbane Broncos, the Gold Coast Giants/Seagulls/Chargers, the North Queensland Cowboys, the South East Queensland Crushers, the Gold Coast Titans and the Redcliffe Dolphins.

