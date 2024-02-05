How Many NRL Premierships Have The Brisbane Broncos Won In Their History?

So you want to know how many NRL Premierships the Brisbane Broncos have won in the clubs history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The Brisbane Broncos joined the NSWRL (The forerunner to the NRL competition) in 1988 and since then they have won 5 NRL Premierships and one Super League title in 2007.

NRL Titles

2006: Brisbane Broncos defeated the Melbourne Storm 15-8 – Crowd: 79,609

2000: Brisbane Broncos defeated the Sydney Roosters 14-6 – Crowd: 94,277

1998: Brisbane Broncos defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 38-12 – Crowd: 40,857

1993: Brisbane Broncos defeated the St George Dragons 14-6 – Crowd: 42,329

1992: Brisbane Broncos defeated the St George Dragons 28-8 – Crowd: 41,560

Super League Title

1997: Brisbane Broncos defeated the Cronulla Sharks 26-8 – Crowd: 58,912

