How Many NRL Premierships Have The Brisbane Broncos Won In Their History?

So you want to know how many NRL Premierships the Brisbane Broncos have won in the clubs history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
The Brisbane Broncos joined the NSWRL (The forerunner to the NRL competition) in 1988 and since then they have won 5 NRL Premierships and one Super League title in 2007.
NRL Titles
2006: Brisbane Broncos defeated the Melbourne Storm 15-8 – Crowd: 79,609
2000: Brisbane Broncos defeated the Sydney Roosters 14-6 – Crowd: 94,277
1998: Brisbane Broncos defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 38-12 – Crowd: 40,857
1993: Brisbane Broncos defeated the St George Dragons 14-6 – Crowd: 42,329
1992: Brisbane Broncos defeated the St George Dragons 28-8 – Crowd: 41,560
Super League Title
1997: Brisbane Broncos defeated the Cronulla Sharks 26-8 – Crowd: 58,912
For more NRL history check out our Rugby League History section or our Rugby League Records sections