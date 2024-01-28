Who Has Scored The Most Points In Rugby League World Club Challenge Games?

So you want to find out which player has scored the most overall points in World Club Challenge games? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Ryan Girdler of the Penrith Panthers has scored 118 points, including 11 tries and 37 goals in 6 games played.

Ryan Girdler also is an equal record holder for the total points scored in a single World Club Challenge game with 26 points scored coming from 2 tries and kicking 9/11 goals in the Penrith Panthers 54-14 victory over the Bradford Bulls at Penrith Football Stadium in front of 5,336 spectators.

All stats provided by Rugby League Project

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!