What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In A Rugby League World Club Challenge Game?

So you want to know which team has the biggest losing margin in a World Club Challenge game? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The Halifax Blue Sox suffered a 76-0 thrashing at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos on the 22nd of June in 1997 at a match played at Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre. There were 11,358 people in attendance.

The halftime score of this match was 42-0 in the Brisbane Broncos favour.

The Broncos scored 15 tries to nil, with Wendell Sailor and Darren Smith both scoring three tries each.

