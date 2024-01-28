What Is The Record For The Most NRL Premierships Won In A Row?

So you’re looking for which NRL team has won the most National Rugby League premierships in a row? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The St George Dragons won 11 consecutive premierships in a row between 1956 and 1966.

Players like Ken Kearney Norm Provan, Brian Clay, John Raper, Reg Gasnier, Eddie Lumsden, Billy Wilson, Johnny King and Graeme Langlands were but a few of the brilliant players who won multiple premiership win the club over the 11 years.

The Dragons won their premierships during an era where by players had to play for the district they lived in. This makes their run of success all the more remarkable.

Here is a list of each victory:

1956: St George Dragons defeated the Balmain Tigers by 18-16 at the SCG – Crowd: 61,987

1957: St George Dragons defeated the Manly Sea Eagles by 31-9 at the SCG – Crowd: 54,399

1958: St George Dragons defeated the Western Suburbs Magpies by 20-9 at the SCG – Crowd: 62,283

1959: St George Dragons defeated the Manly Sea Eagles by 20-0 at the SCG – Crowd: 49,457

1960: St George Dragons defeated Eastern Suburbs by 31-6 at the SCG – Crowd: 53,156

1961: St George Dragons defeated the Western Suburbs Magpies by 22-0 at the SCG – Crowd: 61,196

1962: St George Dragons defeated the Western Suburbs Magpies by 9-6 at the SCG – Crowd: 41,184

1963: St George Dragons defeated the Western Suburbs Magpies by 8-3 at the SCG – Crowd: 69,860

1964: St George Dragons defeated the Balmain Tigers by 11-6 at the SCG – Crowd: 61,369

1965: St George Dragons defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs 12-8 at the SCG – Crowd: 78,056

1966: St George Dragons defeated the Balmain Tigers by 23-4 at the SCG – Crowd: 61,129

The St George Dragons would go on to form a joint venture with the Illawarra Steelers in 1998, playing in the National Rugby League under the name St George/Illawarra Dragons.

