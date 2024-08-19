So Will It Be Penrith, Or Will It Be Melbourne?

In the aftermath of the Melbourne Storms 24-22 win over the Penrith Panthers a lot of people have been weighing up what the result means for the Premiership race in 2024.

Melbourne have beaten Penrith twice this year, at home and away, and with Nathan Cleary suffering a shoulder injury that will likely keep him out until the NRL Finals Series, a lot of people felt Melbourne moved into outright favouritism for the NRL Premiership.

Is it that straight forward though?

I didn’t feel as though Melbourne or Penrith were at their best in their latest clash. I don’t think we saw one team break the other, which is important, and despite an absolutely crazy second half of the match, there only ended up being 2 points between the teams.

Both clubs are all but assured of finishing in the top 4 of the competition, which will give both teams a second chance if they lose their first game of the finals, or give them a week off should they win.

Both Melbourne and Penrith have shown are really good at coming into the finals and getting the job done. They normally don’t have to rely on that second chance, and it’s fair to suggest that they will both go in favourites for their first finals game no matter who play they…..unless it’s each other by some weird occurrence. If they win their first game in week one of the finals, they won’t meet again unless they both make the Grand Final.

The Melbourne Storm have had a number of injury issues, but things look to be settling down for them. Cameron Munster however has been slow in his return to the lineup, but a class player like him will be right by finals time. I don’t think there’s any issues there.

For the Penrith Panthers, this season feels very similar to the last few years. Some key injuries to players who look like they will return by the finals, a suspension here in there, a number of questions about whether they can defend their title, and it has always worked itself out by finals time. As a Panthers team, I hope that works out the same this season!

With all of that said….it feels like there is still nothing between these two teams.

We all know about Melbourne, always there with a great chance of winning the title. We all know what Penrith has been like the last few years. They are like a horror movie monster that comes back at you just when you think you’ve finally killed it off.

Who ever beats the Panthers and ends their run, they will have to play one hell of a game!

Then there is everyone else…

The media loves the Sydney Roosters, but their record against both the Storm and the Panthers is beyond atrocious. The Cronulla Sharks just look completely toothless when the pressure is on. Not great when you come into the finals.

Then we have the Canterbury Bulldogs. Their defence has been great this season, and they’ve got a number of very experience, big game players in their side, including Stephen Crichton who make be one of the great big game players in the modern era.

Can the Sea Eagles step it up to another level? Maybe. Their win at home over the Panthers earlier this year sticks in my mind. They have THAT football in them.

The North Queensland Cowboys? Their defence up the middle of the field has just been too soft at times this season for me to consider them a true contender.

As for the teams fighting for that 8th place on the NRL ladder, the Dragons, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Raiders and the Knights….no chance.

If you had to bet money on it, you’d suggest a Melbourne vs Penrith Grand Final in 2024. If we get that, the finals series will have played out pretty much how we all expected for most of the season.

Will that be upset? Will be see of the of the other teams upset the applecart and put in an epic performance to knock off one of those two and book their place in the Grand Final? We will see.

Thats why they play the games!

