Podcast: A Huge Discussion About Rating Players In Rugby League History

In this episode we have a giant discussion about the history of Rugby League. This was kicked off by the announcement by the NRL that Ron Coote would be the 14th immortal. We talk about the immortals concept and what it really means to us, and the game.

We then talk about the Rugby League Hall Of Fame inductees. The ones we agree with, and the ones we don’t.

This is a very history heavy episode, we reckon you’ll enjoy it!

