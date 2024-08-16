There are many myths and misconceptions about what happened during the Super League War that tore Rugby League apart. This stems from the fact that media outlets were the main protagonists of the war, and they all used their media reach to spread lies and propaganda about what their motivations were, and what the Super League War was all about.

On the Fergo and The Freak podcast we recorded multiple history specials that covered the main years of The Super League War. We covered what was happening in the game at the time on and off the field. Who the main players were and what they were after.

We go through who won, who lost, and how The Super League War affected the game both in the short, and long term.

So get ready for a big history lesson, and enjoy the years that covered what happened during The Super League War:

Episode One: 1994

The game is flying, expansion is on the horizon, and the game has never been more popular. However behind the scene broadcasting deals are being made, and one company can’t afford to be left behind. They look to take advantage of people within Rugby League, sowing the seeds of discontent.

Episode Two: 1995

The moves are starting to be made my media companies to split the game. Contracts are being signed and broken as the ARL turn their attention from expanding the game, to saving it from a media conglomerate.



Episode Three: 1996

Court cases, division, and a season where the sport on the field got overshadowed. A sport on the precipice of the worst split in its history.



Episode Four: 1997

Two seperate competitions, a game losing the publics interest, the moment people saw through media lies, and one very special game that made people realise this game was worth saving.



