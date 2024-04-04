Who Is The Tallest Rugby Player Of All Time?

So you want to know who the tallest Rugby Union player of all time is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The tallest professional rugby union player of all time was Scottish international Richard Metcalfe who was 7 ft 0 in (2.13 m) tall and has a listed playing weight of 140 kg (310 lb). His favoured position in rugby union was at lock.

Born on the 21st of November in 1973 in Leeds, England, Metcalfe played 13 time for Scotland between 2000 and 2001.

At club level between 1995 and 2003 he played for the Newcastle Falcons, the Northampton Saints, Edinburgh, and The Borders.

