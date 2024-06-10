Men’s International Rugby 2024 Data and Insights: Japan vs England

The Men’s International Rugby calendar for the year 2024 sees Japan take on England on Friday, the 21st of June, in a one-off match. This will be the first time the Cherry Blossoms host the Red and White, having met previously in three test matches to date. Let’s take a closer look at how these two international rivals of world rugby stack up against each other.

The latest facts and updates

Locking horns in this summer matchup are two teams on the upward curve and currently occupying the top 15 of the Men’s International Rugby rankings. England is placed 5th on the standing and Japan 7 places lower in 12th position. The clash is scheduled to take place in Tokyo at the Japan National Stadium.

Historically, England holds the Edge and psychological advantage, having won all of the previous encounters to date. However, Japan’s home advantage can be a deciding factor this time around. The first head-to-head on their home soil presents a unique opportunity for the Sakuras to register a scourge on that one-sided statistic.

It is also worth noting that the current coach of the Japanese rugby team is none other than England’s former lead, Eddie Jones. The Australian born former player and coach of the Australian and English Rugby teams is vastly experienced. With the knowledge of the team he once coached and his keen ability to produce surprising results, this has all the making of an unpredictable and hugely exciting match.

Predictions for the matchup

Odds will definitely be on offer by top bookmakers with different markets to choose from, depending on your preference. It is safe to say that the Red and Whites will be favourites to win owing to their superior ranking and historic outcomes.

Home advantage and a coach with first-hand knowledge of the opposing team may not be enough to take the status of underdog away from the Cherry Blossoms. But it does tip the balance of the scale less to their illustrious opponents and more to their side. That might just be the catalyst for a much-needed first victory.

Despite being a test match, this is sure to be a good watch. Considering the different factors that can serve up some unexpected twists from what is usually the only outcome when these two teams meet, there could be some valuable live betting opportunities for those who keep up with the match scores as the game progresses.

This Men’s International Rugby test match still some weeks away adds more unpredictability to how it might end. From factors like player selection and injuries to key players to form and levels of preparation from both teams coming, we can expect several surprises before the scheduled date. All these unknowns will only add to a very captivating contest that can be straightforward or very volatile.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!