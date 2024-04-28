VIDEO: Paul Kent Involved In An Ugly Incident

Fox Sports employee Paul Kent has been filmed in an ugly confrontation in which he was involved in a scuffle that led to him being thrown into the base of a tree.

The video, which was posted on Twitter on early Sunday morning, shows Kent in a verbal altercation with an unknown person. As people around Kent tell him not to get involved, Kent pursues the unknown person and the two have brief scuffle before Kent gets thrown into the base of a tree and ends up in the gutter.

Here is the post:

What about Paul Kunt I mean Kent getting rag dolled pic.twitter.com/1EOTcZQ2eY — Dib Taleb (@86Dib) April 27, 2024

There has been a predictable response to the posting of this video, and its a really bad look for Kent and Fox Sports.

