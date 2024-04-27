NRL Podcast: The 6 Again Rule And Discussing The Best Rugby League Players Of All Time

In this episode we discuss the overuse of the 6 again rule in the NRL, the ridiculous 7 tackle set rule, we chat a bit about some of the games so far this weekend, whether we should have games on ANZAC Day, and then we get into talking about the best players of all time as we look at a team League Freak put together which is his best team of all time.
