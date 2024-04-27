NRL Podcast: The 6 Again Rule And Discussing The Best Rugby League Players Of All Time

In this episode we discuss the overuse of the 6 again rule in the NRL, the ridiculous 7 tackle set rule, we chat a bit about some of the games so far this weekend, whether we should have games on ANZAC Day, and then we get into talking about the best players of all time as we look at a team League Freak put together which is his best team of all time.

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

League Freak NRL and Rugby League News

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

Podcast Links

Site: FergoandTheFreak.com

Twitter: Fergo And The Freak on Twitter

Instagram: Fergo and The Freak on Instagram

Youtube: Fergo and The Freak on Youtube

Youve found the best 2025 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2025 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2025 NRL Tickets you know where to go!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!