Top Bookmakers for Rugby Betting in New Zealand

New Zealand is a rugby-loving nation. Visit any city in the country and there’s a strong chance you’ll find people playing the game. At the national level, NZ is a force to be reckoned with.

If you live in Kiwi land and love rugby, you probably know everything about the All Black’s success in the sport. Maybe you have enough information about the team to believe you can achieve success betting on it.

In that case, let’s take a closer look at some of the best sites to use for rugby betting in New Zealand.

#1: Bet365

Bet365 is a top-rated sportsbook located in Stoke City, England. Founded in 2000 by Denise Coates, Be365 is one of the best-rated betting sites in the world. The company has been around long enough to know how to treat sports bettors well.

Indeed, this sportsbook welcomes Kiwis with a 100% first-deposit bonus capped at $200. The bonus isn’t the only good thing about this sportsbook. The site has an extensive list of sports you can bet on, from rugby and football to horseracing and tennis.

Another great feature about Bet365 is that it offers quality odds and high payouts. The sportsbook has a 97% payout rate for rugby bets. To provide some context, most bookies payout at a rate of 94% to 96%.

You can deposit as little as $10 at the site. You can use a range of popular banking options, including POLi, Apple Pay, Skrill, Paysafe, Visa and MasterCard.

#2: Sky Bet

Sky Bet is yet another British sportsbook with a growing fan base in New Zealand. It’s been around since the ‘90s, meaning you don’t need to worry about its legitimacy.

Although SkyBet is one of the most popular online platforms to bet on rugby, you probably want to know about its bonuses, payment methods, reputation, and security.

Let’s start with freebies. The site has a $10 no-deposit free bet and an extra $30 reward upon your first deposit. These promotions change, so don’t be surprised if the site welcomes you with a bigger or smaller bonus.

When it comes to sports coverage, Sky Bet covers every major rugby event. That means you can bet on the World Cup, Olympics, Six Nations, Rugby Championship, or the Commonwealth Games.

Similar to other sportsbooks, Visa and MasterCard are the most popular payment options. But you can also use e-wallets like Skrill and PayPal. Sky Bet is a safe and trustworthy sportsbook.

#3: LeoVegas

Based in Malta, LeoVegas is a respected betting site with customers across Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Interestingly, LeoVegas is a top-rated operator in multiple countries, meaning it’s worth checking out.

The company provides both sports betting and casino games. But let’s take a closer look at the sports betting side of things. LeoVegas has an intuitive, mobile-friendly website.

It covers both major and minor sports. That means you don’t have to focus on rugby all the time. If you also enjoy watching competitive video game tournaments, you can wager on eSports.

With most sports, the bookie’s payout rate averages at 96%. This is an above-average payout, meaning the site gives you great odds of winning. It also provides bonuses. So, ensure you claim its 100% welcome offer and loyalty rewards.

#4: Betway

If you’ve been betting on sports for a while, you probably already know the Betway betting site. It’s been around for more than 15 years. During that time, it has established itself as a trustworthy and reliable betting website.

Although football is the most popular sport at Betway, you can also wager on rugby, basketball, hockey, and other sports. There’s also a casino with slots and card games on the site. But let’s stick to rugby betting.

If you have at least $10 to spend, you can bet at Betway hassle-free. The site supports popular payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, and Paysafe. If you like betting bonuses, you’ll enjoy your experience at Betway.

Betway welcomes Kiwis with up to $60 worth of free bets. On top of that, you receive 20 free spins to try out the site’s slot machines. Additionally, you qualify for bonus boosters and other loyalty rewards.

#5: 888 Sports

888 Sports is yet another established brand now providing its betting services in New Zealand. The company has a neat website that makes it easy to find what you want.

In one section, you can filter sports. On the other end, you can use a search filter to find exact matches and tournaments. You can also scroll on the site to view upcoming games, especially during rugby competitions.

Historically, 888 Sports has been one of the best sites to find betting odds. But as a rule of thumb, always compare odds before you place bets. Bookies change odds constantly.

When it comes to promotions, 888 Sports has lots of them. It has a welcome bonus worth up to $250. Then it gives you more rewards when you place ACCA bets. And it has lots of events-based promotions. Most of these bonuses target football fans, though.

#6: 32Red

32Red Sportsbook was launched back in 2002. For a long time, the company focused on the UK audience. Later, it expanded to Europe and then to Australia and New Zealand.

The betting site has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years thanks to its football sponsorships. It also features a popular casino with hundreds of slots and card games.

In the sports arena, 32 Red covers popular rugby competitions like the Rugby League and the Rugby Union in the UK. It also supports the Commonwealth Games, the World Cup, and other popular rugby events.

If you also bet on other sports, you will be glad to know that 32Red supports 30+ sports. That includes major sports like baseball, tennis, and football. Then there are less popular markets like politics, trotting, and professional wrestling.

In case you settle on 32Red, consider claiming it welcome bonus. It’s a sweet 100% bonus capped at $150. And more promotions are waiting for you.

