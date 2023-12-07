Rugby League Podcast: NRL Dynasties With Elliott Richardson

In this episode we are joined by Elliott Richardson to talk about the Parramatta Eels 2023 season, the clubs outlook as we head into 2024, his thoughts on the Panthers threepeat, the memories of the great Eels teams of the 1980’s, how football has and has no changed over the last decade or so, and the 2001 Parramatta Eels.

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

Youve found the best 2025 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2025 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2025 NRL Tickets you know where to go!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!