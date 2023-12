Kurt Capewell has been released by the Brisbane Broncos with immediate effect so he can join the New Zealand Warriors for the 2024 NRL season.

Capewell is a good pick up for the Warriors, a mobile back rower who can cover out wide in the centres if needed, he is just the type of player the Warriors need.

I had the Brisbane Broncos as favourites to at least take the Minor Premiership in 2024, but they have lost a number of players from their 2023 Grand Final side now.

