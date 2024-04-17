James Fisher-Harris Granted Early Release To Join New Zealand Warriors

In a true player movement bombshell which was kept quiet by all sides, three time NRL Premiership winning prop James Fisher-Harris has been granted a release from the final two years of his contract at the Penrith Panthers and has immediately signed a 4 year deal with the New Zealand Warriors.

Fisher-Harris was granted a release on compassionate grounds, he is from New Zealand and wishes to return home, but he will play out the remained of the 2024 season with the Penrith Panthers.

This is a huge loss for the Panthers. A great leader on and off the field, and a foundation part of the clubs Premiership winning team. Along with Moses Leota he formed the best front row in the game by a very long way, with numbers game winning performances in the biggest games.

This is another hammer blow to the Panthers in their quest to remain the top team in the competition. It happens though. This is why it’s so difficult to have an extended run of success.

Losing so many top quality stars in recent years, Jarome Luia and now James Fisher-Harris, it will be interesting to see how Penrith line up next year.

It will also be interesting to see how the Panthers use the salary cap money now freed up by Fisher-Harris leaving. Liam Henry has proven to be yet another good young player coming into the Panthers side at prop, but they could have enough money to go out there and get a decent player to help cover some of these losses.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!