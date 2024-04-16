Nathan Cleary Out Of Clash With Wests Tigers In Bathurst

Nathan Cleary will be given another week on the sidelines by the Penrith Panthers as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The Panthers play the Wests Tigers in Bathurst this weekend, and it is shaping as a pretty interesting match up. The Wests Tigers, weirdly, have a decent record against the Penrith Panthers over their last 4 matchups. The loss of Cleary won’t help the Panthers change that record, but they will still go into the contest as heavy favourites.

The hamstring injury has kept Cleary on the sidelines for a number of weeks now. There were reports last week that the club was concerned that the hamstring has taken some time to heel.

The Panthers have the luxury of allowing their players extra time to fully get over these injuries. Even accounting for the injuries the Panthers have suffered so far this season they still find themselves in 6th place on the NRL ladder.

