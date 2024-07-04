NRL Podcast: Dog Head

In this episode we chat about North Sydney Bears pushing their way to Perth, mascot names, Trent Barrett and his terrible coaching record, the test between France and England, when battling trees goes wrong, and our tips for the NRL round!
