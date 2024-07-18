World Cup, State Of Origin, Three Straight Premierships…..Life Is Good!

With New South Wales winning the 2024 State Of Origin series I’m in a pretty cool situation as a Rugby League supporter.

My NRL team, the Penrith Panthers are currently 3 time defending Premiers. Something that hasn’t occurred since the 1980’s.

My state, New South Wales, just won the 2024 State Of Origin series. It was a great comeback by the Blues, losing game one, and then winning the next two games to secure the series.

On top of that, Australia currently holds the Rugby League World Cup. Something that still does mean a lot to me even though international Rugby League is at a low point right now.

It might seem a bit trivial, but that is the set of trophies in Rugby League that means the most to me. They are the main trophies in all of the biggest competitions in the Rugby League world….and right now, my teams hold all of them.

I described the Panthers winning their third straight title as feeling like I had personally beaten “the final boss” in Rugby League. To have a team that is without question historically dominant over at least three straight seasons, it was a dream, come true.

When you add the State Of Origin series to that, as well as the Rugby League World Cup, life is pretty good for this Rugby League supporter!

Thanks for reading!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!