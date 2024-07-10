Podcast: The Keighley Cougars Situation, An NRL Europe Competition And The NRLs 2025 Las Vegas Trip Locked In

In this episode we chat about the interesting situation at the Keighley Cougars that prompted the club to pull back the curtain on their recent coaching change. We also talk about international Rugby League and how an NRL competition in Europe would be a far better way to expand than sports footprint rather than buying into Super League.

We look at the lineup for the NRL’s Las Vegas extrevagansa for 2025, and then have a whole lot of Formula One talk!

