Podcast: The Keighley Cougars Situation, An NRL Europe Competition And The NRLs 2025 Las Vegas Trip Locked In

In this episode we chat about the interesting situation at the Keighley Cougars that prompted the club to pull back the curtain on their recent coaching change. We also talk about international Rugby League and how an NRL competition in Europe would be a far better way to expand than sports footprint rather than buying into Super League.
We look at the lineup for the NRL’s Las Vegas extrevagansa for 2025, and then have a whole lot of Formula One talk!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
League Freak NRL and Rugby League News
Rugby League Podcasting Network
Podcast Links
Site: FergoandTheFreak.com
Twitter: Fergo And The Freak on Twitter
Instagram: Fergo and The Freak on Instagram
Youtube: Fergo and The Freak on Youtube
Youve found the best 2024 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2025 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2025 NRL Tickets you know where to go!