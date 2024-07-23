Unbreakable Records In NRL History

The National Rugby League (NRL) is a premier professional rugby league in Australia and New Zealand. The NRL attracts a significant following with its rich history and competitive spirit. Recent viewership numbers highlight its popularity, with millions tuning in for key matches.

Betting on NRL games has also increased in popularity, integrating modern fan engagement with traditional sports excitement. Fans increasingly turn to online betting platforms to place wagers on their favorite teams. The trending referral code for bet365 provides bettors with additional funds, making the betting experience more appealing and accessible.

St George Dragons’ Dominance: 11 Consecutive Premierships

Picture this: it’s the 1950s and ’60s, and the Dragons are tearing up the league. Between 1956 and 1966, they won 11 straight premierships. That’s right, 11! This isn’t just dominance; it’s utter obliteration of the competition.

They played 222 games, won 184, drew 5, and lost only 33. Their aggregate score? A whopping 5109 points for and 2153 against​. You had legends like Johnny Raper, Reg Gasnier, and Graeme Langlands leading the charge. These guys weren’t just players—they were Immortals. Twice during this run, they won the grand final with only 12 men on the field.

The 1963 Grand Final is particularly legendary, not just for their win but for the infamous “Gladiators” photo of the two captains, Norm Provan and Arthur Summons, caked in mud, shaking hands—a symbol of the sport’s grit and camaraderie.

Cameron Smith: The Marathon Man

If the Dragons were the past gods, Smith is the titan of the modern era. With a career spanning from 2002 to 2020, he played a staggering 430 NRL games. That’s not just a record—it’s a Herculean feat. In perspective, the closest active player isn’t even sniffing his boots​.

Smith’s career is a highlight reel of durability and skill. Over nearly two decades, he amassed 2,800 points, won two Dally M Medals, and led the Melbourne Storm to multiple premierships. His longevity and consistency are something we might never see again. Think of him as the Cal Ripken Jr. of rugby league—a player whose endurance and excellence set him apart.

Nathan Blacklock: Try-Scoring Wizard

Nathan Blacklock’s try-scoring record in 2001 is one for the ages. He scored 27 tries in that season, a feat that has only been matched but never surpassed.

Blacklock was electric on the field, known for his speed, agility, and knack for finding the try line. His 27-try season is a testament to his prowess and a record that still stands tall.

Eric Simms and the Goal-Kicking Records

Eric Simms holds a special place in rugby league history with his incredible goal-kicking records. Between 1965 and 1970, Simms scored an incredible 86 field goals in a single season, a record that’s simply mind-boggling today.

The game has changed, and with the value of field goals being reduced, this record is not just unbroken—it’s untouchable. Simms’ ability to consistently slot field goals from all over the park was a weapon that gave his team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, a distinct edge during his playing days.

The 1973 Grand Final: A Battle for the Ages

The 1973 Grand Final between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Cronulla Sharks is considered one of the toughest games ever. It wasn’t about records regarding points or tries, but the physicality and sheer willpower on display.

The Sea Eagles edged out the Sharks 10-7 in a match that’s still discussed for its ferocity and intensity. This game set a standard for toughness and remains a benchmark against which all brutal matches are measured​.

Final Thoughts

These records aren’t just stats; they’re what makes rugby league special. They tell stories of players and teams who pushed the boundaries, defied the odds, and left an indelible mark on the sport. So, the next time you’re watching an NRL game, remember these legends and the records they set.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!