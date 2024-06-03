Reports Penrith Panthers Will Look To Sack Taylan May Immediately

Michael Chammas is reporting that the Penrith Panthers will hold a board meeting, at which they will look to sack Taylan May with immediate effect.

Panthers move to sack Taylan May immediately, issue show-cause notice ahead of board meeting https://t.co/ma0KBjYofk — Michael Chammas (@MichaelChammas) June 3, 2024

May was not playing for the Panthers as he had been stood down by the club, and then the NRL stepped in and place a “no fault stand down” on May.

We will see what happens out of all of this. What the Panthers have learned to make them take this step is anyone guess.

