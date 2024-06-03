Reports Penrith Panthers Will Look To Sack Taylan May Immediately

Michael Chammas is reporting that the Penrith Panthers will hold a board meeting, at which they will look to sack Taylan May with immediate effect.
May was not playing for the Panthers as he had been stood down by the club, and then the NRL stepped in and place a “no fault stand down” on May.
We will see what happens out of all of this. What the Panthers have learned to make them take this step is anyone guess.