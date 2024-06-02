Joseph Sua’ali’i To Backflip On His Switch To Rugby Union?

In a HUGE NRL Rumour, James Hooper has thrown out a while suggestion on Triple M radio this afternoon that Joseph Sua’ali’i may not actually switch to rugby union at the end of the year.

The idea is that the Australian Rugby Union is short of money (Which is true) and they wouldn’t be too upset to not follow through on the MASSIVE contract they offered Joseph Sua’ali’i to switch codes.

Keep in mind, the Australian Rugby Union just shut down a whole team because they are losing so much money.

Hooper also suggested that the St George/Illawarra Dragons may be willing to offer Joseph Sua’ali’i a similarly huge deal to sign with them.

The St George/Illawarra Dragons, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers all have a lot of money to spend right now, and the Dragons and Roosters in particular have enough money available to make a giant offer for him. So we will see what happens.

Joseph Sua’ali’i has been selected in State Of Origin one, which I thought was an interesting move. His form has been…OK…and seeing him selected was a surprised to many.

To Joseph Sua’ali’i’s credit, he hasn’t;t said much at all. From the point of view of listening to what he has said, he is still off to rugby union.

We will see what happens I guess…

