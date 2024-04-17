Penrith Making A Move For Wests Tigers Prop Stefano Utoikamanu?

One some days, things move very quickly in Rugby League!

Nine Publishing is reporting that the Penrith Panthers have made an enquiry about the availability of Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu.

Stefano Utoikamanu would be a HUGE addition for the Panthers after news comes through earlier today that they would lose prop James Fisher-Harris at seasons end.

After losing Jarome Luai to the Wests Tigers for the 2025 season, the Wests Tigers would be sickened at the thought of losing Stefano Utoikamanu back to the Panthers.

Stefano Utoikamanu has been great for the Wests Tigers, a big, mobile front rower who would fit right into any club in the NRL.

