Michael Maguire Steps Down As New Zealand Kiwis Coach To Take Up Role With New South Wales Blues

Fresh off coaching New Zealand to the Pacific Championship and a record breaking win over Australia, the New Zealand Rugby League gave an ultimatum to Kiwi’s coach Michael Maguire. He could coach New Zealand, or New South Wales, but not both teams.

As a result Maguire chose to step down as New Zealand coach, leaving the Kiwi’s to find someone new to take over.

Maguire will be a very good coach for New South Wales, and it seems crazy to me to think that the New Zealand Rugby League would think Maguire would have some sort of conflict of interest by coaching the Blues.

