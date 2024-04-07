How Many NRL Grand Finals Have The Melbourne Storm REALLY Won In Their History?

So you want to know how many Grand Finals the Melbourne Storm have REALLY won during their history in the NRL.

Since entering the NRL in 1998, the Melbourne Storm have officially won 4 Grand Finals.

1999 – Melbourne Storm defeated the St George/Illawarra Dragons 20-18

2012 – Melbourne Storm defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 14-4

2017 – Melbourne Storm defeated the North Queensland Cowboys 34-6

2020 – Melbourne Storm defeated the Penrith Panthers 26-20

Now…..heres the deal….

Due to rampant, systematic salary cap breaches the Melbourne Storm had titles stripped of them, by the National Rugby League, and rightfully so. The level of salary cap cheated by the Melbourne Storm was unprecedented. They deserved to have these titles stripped from them.

For the record, the Grand Finals that were voided by the NRL were:

2007 – Melbourne Storm defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 34-8

2009 – Melbourne Storm defeated the Parramatta Eels 23-16

