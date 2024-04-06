Lachlan Ilias Suffers Suspected Broken Leg In New South Wales Cup Game

Terrible new for South Sydney halfback Lachlan Ilias with the club reporting that he has suffered a suspected fractured tibia while playing in the New South Wales Cup.

Ilias was attempting a kick in general play during the match when a charge down attempt went wrong.

Fox Sports expert Greg Alexander said he heard the cracking noise from the sideline, and the club confirmed that they suspect a fracture and that Ilias has “major swelling” in his leg.

This is obviously terrible new for Ilias who was dropped early in the season by South Sydney. Most would have expected him to be back in first grade soon enough, but with this injury it looks like he will be spending months on the sideline in recovery and rehab.

Leg fractures are one of the main reasons the NRL changed the charge down rules in the game to try and protect the legs of players who kick in general play.

In this case, it just looked like more of an accident.

Here is footage of the incident:

Lachlan Ilias off late in NSW Cup with a traumatic leg injury. By video main concern for tibia (shin) fracture – can see direct shin contact to defenders knee + deformity (bend) in lower leg.



If confirmed would multiple months recovery, hope it’s somehow not as bad as it looks. pic.twitter.com/uhJHsYhWGS — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 6, 2024

