How To Book Tickets At Penrith Football Stadium

So you want to book tickets at Penrith Football Stadium in Sydney to watch the mighty Penrith Panthers play in the NRL? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

You can book tickets to events at Penrith Football Stadium including games that involve the Penrith Panthers in the NRL by going to Ticketek

Limited free parking is available across the road at Penrith Leagues club, as well as in various parking lots near the stadium and in the surrounding streets. Times free parking is also available at nearby Nepean Centro shopping centre.

There is paid parking also available at Panthers League club, and you can pay $5 and park in Penrith Paceway which is right next door to Penrith Football Stadium.

You can take the train to Penrith on the western line, however it must be noted that the train station is a good 15 to 20 minute walk to and from Penrith train station.

Penrith Football Stadium has a capacity of 22,500 people. There is under covered seating in both the eastern and western grandstands, a grass hill at the northern end of the ground and a small hill with standing room at the southern end of the ground.

Most Penrith Panthers games go to close selling out, with anticipated games selling up over a week in advance. It is best to book your tickets at least a few weeks in advance.

