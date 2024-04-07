How Many Formula One Races Did Michael Schumacher Win During His F1 Career?

So you want to know how many F1 races the great M Michael Schumacher won during his career? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Michael Schumacher won 91 races from 308 races during his Formula One career.

Michael Schumacher had 155 podium finishes (Top 3) and scored 1566 points.

Michael Schumacher has 68 pole position starts during his career and earned 77 fastest race laps.

During his career Michael Schumacher raced for Jordan (1991), Benetton (1991-1995), Ferrari (1996-2006) and Mercedes (2010-2012).

Michael Schumacher won 7 Formula One world drivers championships.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!