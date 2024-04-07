How Many State Of Origin Games Did Wally Lewis Win During His Career?

So you want to know how many games Wally Lewis won over the course of his Rugby League career? Well, you’re come to the right place!

Wally Lewis played in 31 State Of Origin games for Queensland between 1980 and 1991. He lost 12 games during his State Of Origin career.

During that time Wally Lewis won 19 games for Queensland at a winning percentage of 61.29%.

Wally Lewis scored 7 tries, kicked one goal, and two field goals for a total of 30 points in 31 games for Queensland.

Wally Lewis is widely regarded as the greatest player in State Of Origin history.

