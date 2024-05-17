Whether we like to admit it or not, luck plays a big role in all sports. Even the organizers are aware of this and try to come up with systems that more accurately measure team’s performance. Of course, there is nothing wrong with games where luck plays a major element. Take casino games for example, they are widely played online, and gamblers find them exciting. However, players don’t like to pick casino brands at random, they are more comfortable with trusted brands. You can check out Auspokiesguide to find out how to find reliable operators and to learn which brands they’ve identified as solid picks. This is one of the fastest ways to uncover valuable promos, casinos with the best game selection, or the top mobile app.

Overview of the Six Nations Championship

Much like it’s name suggests, this is a rugby competition between 6 nations:

England

Ireland

Scotland

Wales

France

Italy

It is also called Guinness Six Nations because because Guinness became the title sponsor in 2018. But its name changes to Greatness Six Nations when it is held in France because their laws prohibit alcohol promotions in sports. The tournament started way back in 1883 as the Home Nations Championship, then changed to the Five Nations Championship in 1910, and took its current name in the year 2000.

Each nation has one stadium dedicated for hosting this competition, apart from France which has 3. The tournament starts on the first weekend in February and the finals take place mid-March. This gives enough time for teams to play each other once, and determine who has the best score using the point system.

Explanation of Bonus Points

In truth, Six Nations bonus point system isn’t that different from a standard point system that is used in other rugby competitions.

If a team wins they are awarded 4 points

If the match ends in a draw both teams get 2 points

If a team loses they get 0 points

Scoring 4 or more tries during the match awards 1 point

If a team lost with a score difference of 7 or lower they also get 1 point

If a team wins all 5 of their matches they get awarded extra 3 points. This is called the Grand Slam and it is a rule unique to Six Nations Championship

Below is the table that details how teams are scored in all scenarios:

Match Outcome Awarded points Bonus point for 4 or more tries scored Bonus point for losing by 7 or fewer Total Score Victory +4 Yes (+1) N/A 5 Victory +4 No (+0) N/A 4 Tie +2 Yes (+1) N/A 3 Tie +2 No (+0) N/A 2 Loss 0 Yes (+1) Yes (+1) 2 Loss 0 Yes (+1) No (+0) 1 Loss 0 No (+0) Yes (+1) 1 Loss 0 No (+0) No (+0) 0

So the maximum number of points a team can get per win is 5, and they can win an extra 3 points if they win in all 5 matchups. This system was adopted in 2017, and this same point system has been used in both the Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship for a long time. The Grand Slam bonus point rule was added to avoid scenarios where a team beats all 5 opponents and still has a lower score than someone who won 4 matches and scored a maximum number of points on each victory and that one loss.

This competition also has other rewards for the teams depending on their achievements, or even failures. A team that places last or has the lowest score will get a Wooden Spoon. Also, there is a Tripple Crown reward that is available for Home Nation competitors England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Whoever beats all 3 of their opponents gets the Triple Crown.

Conclusion

That wraps up how points work in Six Nations tournaments. Overall it’s a good system and the Grand Slam rule makes sense in this context. It awards victories and it awards the efforts of the losing team as well.

