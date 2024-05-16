Woo Casino — Gambling and Betting Hub for Aussies

We invite our readers from Australia to explore this Woocasino guide. Despite the name of this brand, it operates not only as an online casino but also as a bookmaker. We will tell you how to get its client status and what games, bonuses and betting options will become available to you after that. All information has been collected by our best experts, who spent many hours analyzing the site in detail. Start reading!

Sign Up Requirements

We want to start our Woo Casino review with a description of the conditions that potential customers of this operator must fulfill:

So, creating an account on the site is only allowed to people who are at least 18 years old;

One player can operate only one account;

You are obliged to provide honest information during the registration process;

You may not register by impersonating another person;

You may not use your account for fraudulent purposes;

It is not allowed to transfer access to the member area to other players.

Violation of the above conditions will result in the blocking of the user’s account on the Woo Casino Australia website.

Registration Process

We have tested the procedure of creating an account on the Woo Casino website, and we believe that it is quite a simple process. But we want to help rookies, and have prepared instructions that will help you quickly cope with all the actions:

First, use your browser to navigate to the online casino site; Find and click on the ‘Sign Up’ button; Specify your email; Create a password to protect your account. Use different numbers, letters and special characters; Select Australia and AUD as the country and currency respectively; Confirm you are of legal age and agree to the site’s internal policies; Complete the account creation by clicking on the corresponding button. You will then be instantly redirected to the site’s homepage.

Now you have Woo Casino login details, which you can use for authorization at any time of the day.

Account Freezing

If you no longer want to play for money, you can freeze your account on the Woo casino website. You won’t need to do anything complicated:

Contact the operator’s support team via Live Chat or email; Ask to freeze your account for a specific period of time.

While your account is frozen, you will not be able to manage your account, make money transactions, participate in promotions, place bets on sports and play casino games.

Promo Codes

Aussie customers of Woo Casino can use promo codes to receive various benefits. We have compiled information about them in the table below. Explore.

Promo code Bonus When to use Wager WOO 150% up to AUD 150 + 150 FS Before your first deposit 40x WOLF 50% up to AUD 150 + 50 FS Before your second deposit 40x RELOAD 50% bonus up to AUD 150 + 60 FS Weekly on Saturday or Sunday 40x

Other Bonuses

Woo Casino has other bonuses available to Aussie players. Some of them are aimed to be applied in the sports betting section, while the other part needs to be used when playing casino games:

Woo Missions;

25% OnlyWIN Free Bet;

Mystery Boxes;

200% Hunting Bonus;

Comboboost 25%, etc.

Remember that every bonus has Terms and Conditions. Study them before taking part in the promotion.

Collection of Games

Woo Casino is one of the best gambling operators working in Australia. Its games portfolio is characterized by both a large number and excellent quality. Thanks to the cooperation with the best licensed developers, the brand provides its customers with 24/7 access to a multitude of amusements in these categories:

Woo choice;

New;

Slots;

Bonus buy;

Live;

Roulette;

Instant wins;

Bitcoin games.

Currently, some of the most popular pokies in Woo Casino’s collection are Dr Rock The Riff Reactor, Golden Dragon Inferno, Howling Wolves Megaways, Big Atlantis Frenzy and Money Fest. But the operator’s customer preferences are constantly changing, thanks to the fact that it regularly updates its collection.

Betting Options

Like many other modern gambling operators Woo Casino Australia also provides services as an online bookie. In total, more than 40 betting categories are available on its website, these include both sports and eSports. According to our information, the most visited categories are:

Soccer;

Aussie Rules;

Baseball;

Basketball;

Rugby;

Alpine skiing;

Tennis;

Badminton;

MMA;

Cricket, etc.

Each category contains an impressive list of international and local competitions. Say, in the soccer section Aussie players can find such tournaments as:

FIFA World Cup;

UEFA European Championship;

A-League;

Italian Serie A;

English Premier League;

Bundesliga;

Ligue 1;

Copa America;

FFA Cup;

La Liga, etc.

If you love eSports, you can monetize your knowledge by placing pre-match and live bets on matches in disciplines such as: League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota 2, Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends and more.

All Aussie customers of Woo Casino have access to the Stats Center, which provides a large amount of useful data on competitions, match results, etc. If you like to place live bets, you can use information from the Live Scoreboard. It instantly displays the most important events of a match. By the way, you can bet in three formats: Single, Combo and System.

Contacts & Support

In the menu of the Woocasino website there is a FAQ section packed to the brim with useful information about the operator’s services and actions available to its customers. We recommend all rookies to explore this section.

If you want expert help, then get in touch with the support team. We have read many Woo Casino reviews in which Aussie customers of the operator praise the quality of its staff. Our experts made sure of it when they asked some questions to the consultants and received comprehensive answers. There are two options available to contact them, see details in the table below.

Support Channel Description Live Chat The ideal option to get a quick response to an urgent issue. Situations are usually resolved within 10 minutes Email: support@woocasino.com This method is suitable for players whose issue is not urgent. Describe your situation in detail and attach screenshots or other files if necessary. You will receive an answer within a few hours

FAQ

Can I Pay with Bitcoin at Woocasino?

Yes, Bitcoin can be used for monetary transactions on the website and mobile app of Woo casino. The minimum amount for making a deposit and withdrawing winnings using this cryptocurrency is 10 AUD and 25 AUD respectively.

What Do I Do If I Forgot My Woo Casino Australia Login?

Click on the appropriate button in the authorization window and follow the instructions that will be provided to you. If there is anything you do not understand, contact Woo Casino AU support team.

Are there Any Pokies in the Woo Casino Australia Collection?

Yes, Aussie customers of this online casino have access to a large selection of classic pokies and video slots.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!