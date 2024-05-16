King Billy Australia Review – Don’t Miss Your Royal Chance and Go for the Gold

The best offer on the gambling market for Australian users is King Billy Casino. Its name does not hint about royal generosity and opportunities for nothing. Don’t miss the chance to have a great gambling experience at a trustworthy casino.

Basic Information about King Billy Casino

King Billy Casino entered the world of gambling entertainment in 2017. Operated by Dama NV, a Curaçao-registered company, this gaming giant operates to high industry standards, operating under Antillephone 8048/JAZ2020-13 licence issued by the government of Curaçao.

This gaming portal has collected numerous awards from Askgamblers, including the prestigious titles of Players’ Choice, Best New Casino and Best Casino, perpetuating its reputation as a legendary gambling establishment.

For players from Australia, King Billy guarantees the highest level of security. Using SSL encryption, your data is securely protected from unauthorised access, while installing two-factor authentication (2FA) will provide an additional level of protection for users’ accounts.

In the KingBilly world, the game currency is the Australian dollar, making it more convenient for Australian players to make transactions without the need for currency conversion.

The casino has a variety of banking methods available for Australian players to deposit and withdraw winnings. These methods include credit and debit cards, vouchers, bank transfers and cryptocurrencies, providing convenient and secure financial transactions.

With the Android and iOS app, users can enjoy their favourite KingBilly Casino games wherever they are. Simply download and install the app on your device to immerse yourself in the exciting world of gambling with a user-friendly interface and full functionality of the main site.

Bonuses – a royal bounty of extra rewards and features

Welcome Bonus for Australian Users

In the world of gambling entertainment, King Billy Casino Australia generously rewards its new players with a welcome bonus of AU$2,500, complemented by 250 free spins.

To receive the full amount of the welcome bonus, the player should make four deposits. The main condition for using the welcome bonus is its wager, or mandatory wagering requirement. Here, players will have to wager 30 times the bonus amount received before they can withdraw their winnings. And of course, there is a limited time limit of only 7 days to conquer these incredible opportunities.

Crypto Welcome Bonus

KingBilly Casino gives its players a unique opportunity – the Crypto Welcome Bonus. This special type of bonus offers a reward of 100% of the deposit made, which can be up to 1 BTC.

As with the standard welcome bonus, gamers will be given 250 free spins. The minimum deposit to participate in this exciting promotion is 0.0005 BTC, making this bonus accessible even to those who are just starting their journey in the world of cryptocurrencies.

However, as with any game, there are rules here. To be able to withdraw winnings from the crypto welcome bonus, players will have to complete a 30x turnover of the received amount within just 7 days.

Other Bonuses for Regular Users

King Billy Australia’s “Other frequent flyer bonuses” section offers a variety of perks:

Cashback: Cashback from 3 to 13% depending on current status in the VIP programme. Members receive 3% on losses if losses exceed AUD 750, provided total deposits are at least AUD 750. At the King/Queen level, the cashback reaches 13%, with no wagering requirements.

Cashback from 3 to 13% depending on current status in the VIP programme. Members receive 3% on losses if losses exceed AUD 750, provided total deposits are at least AUD 750. At the King/Queen level, the cashback reaches 13%, with no wagering requirements. Daily Spins: 20 free spins daily. Turnover of winnings requires a 30x wager within 7 days. Maximum winnings are 75 AUD. Available games: Aztec Magic Deluxe, Fire Lightning, Western City, Pyramid Book.

20 free spins daily. Turnover of winnings requires a 30x wager within 7 days. Maximum winnings are 75 AUD. Available games: Aztec Magic Deluxe, Fire Lightning, Western City, Pyramid Book. Royal 50% Bonus: A deposit bonus of up to AUD 113 is activated for deposits of AUD 45 or more. There is no win limit, but a 30x wager is required to cash out. Available once a week.

A deposit bonus of up to AUD 113 is activated for deposits of AUD 45 or more. There is no win limit, but a 30x wager is required to cash out. Available once a week. Social Media: Join King Billy’s Instagram page for extra bonuses and perks, follow posts and catch promo codes.

Join King Billy’s Instagram page for extra bonuses and perks, follow posts and catch promo codes. Unwind Your Week: Make a deposit from AUD 45 and get a bonus code for 50 free spins with no maximum winnings. Offer available once a week, 30x wager required.

Extensive Gaming Options at King Billy Casino Australia

Jackpots

If you’re hungry for big wins, then turn your attention to the jackpots category. You should pay special attention to the following slots:

Sun of Egypt 4 Hold and Win;

Diamond Power Hold and Win 3×3;

Aztec Fire 2 Hold and Win Multi;

Hit More Gold Hold and Win;

9 Bells Hold the Jackpot Cash Infinity.

Slots

The Slots section at King Billy Casino offers a variety of games with three or five reels and several thousand ways to win. From Greek mythology to fantasy, there is something to suit everyone’s taste. The games are adorned with stunning graphics and sound, as well as a host of internal features that make the game even more fun.

Table Games

The table games section of the casino offers a wide range of entertainment, including American and European roulette, as well as different variations of blackjack, such as 21 Bern Blackjack and European Blackjack. In addition, games like Caribbean Poker and many other exciting variations are also available, ensuring continuous excitement and enjoyment for all players.

Live Casino

The live casino at King Billy offers more than 10 games where users can enjoy the atmosphere of a real casino by playing live with real dealers. A variety of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and other popular table games are available, creating a unique gaming experience that brings your online casino to life.

Conclusion

King Billy Casino is an attractive gaming resource that provides a safe and legal gaming environment. With compliance with all relevant regulations and licences, users can enjoy a wide range of games including slots, table games and live casino. A variety of banking methods ensure safe financial transactions, while high security standards ensure that players’ personal information remains protected.

