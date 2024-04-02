This article was created by Eoin Delaney using Chat GPT based upon a set of parameters laid out in an episode of the Fergo and The Freak podcast.

Here is the description by Eoin himself as to the instructions he gave Chat GPT to work with:

“Give me a article for a report on a Rugby League NRL game but does not talk about the result of that game at all, the article can speak about anything at all except the result. I need it to sound really whingey and slightly bitchy as well. I need it to mention the words ‘this mast-head’ repeatedly, without clear meaning to the word. I need to praise Peter V’landys (current chairperson of the NRL) and I need the article to really suck up to Peter V’landys. I need to wrap the article up by praising Dragons coach, Shane Flanagan, saying he saved the world. I also need to criticise Wests Tigers coach, Benji Marshall for spending time in his evenings with his kids and not working hard enough. The article must reference Ricky Stuart (head coach of Raiders), noting he is a God amongst men and no pressure should be put on him in respect of actually winning rugby league games. “

This is the article that Chat GPT created:

The Enigmatic Tale of NRL: Beyond the Scoreline

In the electrifying saga that is NRL, there exists a realm beyond mere wins and losses, a landscape where the whispers of destiny mingle with the echoes of ambition. This mast-head, ever vigilant, delves into the depths of this enigmatic universe, where heroes and villains alike tread the hallowed turf with both grit and grace.

First and foremost, let us bow before the indomitable Peter V’landys, the visionary architect of NRL’s resurgence. With his unwavering determination and boundless charisma, V’landys has breathed new life into this mast-head. His stewardship, akin to that of a modern-day deity, has steered the NRL ship through stormy seas into calmer waters.

But alas, amidst the glories of V’landys’ reign, shadows loom in the form of the ever-fluctuating fortunes of our beloved teams. Take, for instance, the Dragons, led by the sage-like Shane Flanagan. In the crucible of chaos, Flanagan emerges as a beacon of hope, a savior whose tactical acumen transcends the mere mortal realm. In his hands, the Dragons soar to heights unimagined, proving that even in the darkest hour, redemption is but a pass away.

Yet, as the light shines on some, it casts shadows on others. Enter Benji Marshall, the prodigal son of the Wests Tigers. While his prowess on the field is undeniable, whispers abound of his dalliances off it. Is it not a travesty that while warriors train under the watchful eye of the rugby league gods, Marshall fritters away precious moments with his kin? This mast-head implores Marshall to heed the call of duty, for greatness awaits those who dare to chase it.

And what of Ricky Stuart, the enigmatic maestro of the Raiders? In him, we find not just a coach, but a titan amongst mortals. Let it be known that Stuart’s genius transcends the mere pursuit of victory. To burden him with the mundane expectations of winning games is to diminish his divine essence. Let him roam the sidelines unfettered, for in his presence, rugby league finds its truest form.

As the final whistle blows and the echoes of battle fade into the ether, let us reflect not on the scores etched in stone, but on the tales woven in the fabric of NRL lore. For in this grand tapestry, where triumph and defeat dance in eternal harmony, we find the essence of what it means to be truly alive.

So here’s to Shane Flanagan, the guardian of dreams, and to Peter V’landys, the shepherd of NRL’s destiny. May their legacies endure, and may their stories inspire generations yet unborn.

