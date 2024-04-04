Who Are The Top 5 Home Run Hitters In Major League Baseball History?

So you want to know the top 5 home run hitters in Major League Baseball history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
MLB Career Home Run Leaders
- Barry Bonds – 762 home runs
- Hank Aaron – 755 home runs
- Babe Ruth – 714 home runs
- Albert Pujols – 703 home runs
- Alex Rodriguez – 696 home runs
MLB Single Season Home Run Leaders
- Barry Bonds – 73 home runs in 2001
- Mark McGwire – 70 home runs in 1998
- Sammy Sosa – 66 home runs in 1998
- Babe Ruth – 60 home runs in 1927
- Roger Maris – 61 home runs in 1961