Who Are The Top 5 Home Run Hitters In Major League Baseball History?

So you want to know the top 5 home run hitters in Major League Baseball history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

MLB Career Home Run Leaders

Barry Bonds – 762 home runs Hank Aaron – 755 home runs Babe Ruth – 714 home runs Albert Pujols – 703 home runs Alex Rodriguez – 696 home runs

MLB Single Season Home Run Leaders

Barry Bonds – 73 home runs in 2001 Mark McGwire – 70 home runs in 1998 Sammy Sosa – 66 home runs in 1998 Babe Ruth – 60 home runs in 1927 Roger Maris – 61 home runs in 1961

