05/04/2024
Who Are The Top 5 Home Run Hitters In Major League Baseball History?

League Freak01 mins

So you want to know the top 5 home run hitters in Major League Baseball history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

MLB Career Home Run Leaders

  1. Barry Bonds – 762 home runs
  2. Hank Aaron – 755 home runs
  3. Babe Ruth – 714 home runs
  4. Albert Pujols – 703 home runs
  5. Alex Rodriguez – 696 home runs

MLB Single Season Home Run Leaders

  1. Barry Bonds – 73 home runs in 2001
  2. Mark McGwire – 70 home runs in 1998
  3. Sammy Sosa – 66 home runs in 1998
  4. Babe Ruth – 60 home runs in 1927
  5. Roger Maris – 61 home runs in 1961
