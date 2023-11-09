Houston Rockets Power Past Lakers Behind Greens 28

The Houston Rockets are over .500 for the first time in 1005 days after a blowout 128-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers, who were missing Anthony Davis, couldn’t keep in touch with a young and improving Rockets team, who we led by a very efficient performance by Jalen Green.

Green led all scorers with 28 points in just 21 minutes, hitting 5 three-pointers to go along with his 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Alperen Şengün continued his impressive start to the season with 19 points and 7 rebounds in his 25 minutes of court time, while Jae’Sean Tate had his best game of the young season so far, chipping in 14 points in the win.

The win moves the Rockets to 4-3 on the season, with wins like this being huge in a western conference that looks like it will be very tight right through 2023-24.

