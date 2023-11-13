Houston Rockets Make It Six In A Row With Win Over Denver Nuggets

The Houston Rockets have continued their surprising start to the season with a 107-104 win over the Denver Nuggets in Houston.

The Nuggets, missing guard Jamal Murray, fell to 8 and 2 on the season despite Nikola Jokić putting up 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists.

Alperen Şengün continued his impressive start to the season with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists while veteran Fred VanVleet led the Rockets scoring with 26 points with his 4 assists.

In other results the Minnesota Timberwolves scored a 116-110 win over the Golden State Warriors, the Oklahoma City Thunder got a 111-99 win over the Phoenix Suns, the Miami Heat had a 118-113 win over the San Antonia Spurs, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trailblazers 116-110.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!