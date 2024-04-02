NRL Podcast: Eoin Gets Chat GPT To Write Us The Greatest Rugby League Article Ever!

In this very special episode of the podcast we recieved anb email from a listerner called Eoin from Ireland who very kindly put out ideas for the perfect Rugby League article into Chat GPT and come up with a piece of Rugby League perferfection for our audience.

As a result, we have entered him into our Fergo and The Freak hall of fame.

We then talk about the games on the weekend, preview the upcoming games, and go all in on out thoughts on the Gold Coast Titans, Canberram, Ricky Stuart and not doing drugs!

We hope you enjoy it.

