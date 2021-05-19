Who Has Scored The Most 3 Pointers In An NBA Game? (Regular Season and Playoffs)

So you want to know who holds the record for the most 3 point field goals scored in an NBA game? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On the 29th of October in 2018 Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson made 14 of 24 shots from beyond the 3 point line in a 149-124 win over the Chicago Bulls at Chicago.

Thompson hit at a rate of .585% from downtown in the performance on his way to scoring 52 points in the game.

One of the incredible things about this record is that Thompson got the record in only 3 quarters of the game. He sat out out the 4th quarter!

Play Thompson also holds the record for 3 pointers made in a playoff game.

On the 28th of May in 2016 Klay Thompson hit 11 of 18 shots from behind the 3 point line in a 108-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in game 6 at Oklahoma City.

Thompson hit at a rate of .611% from downtown in the performance on his way to scoring 41 points in the game.

