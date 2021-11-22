Australia and New Zealand Commit to Rescheduled 2021 Rugby League World Cup

The Australian and New Zealand Rugby League Commission pulled out of the tournament due to player safety concerns, pushing its start date by 12 months. The fact that it’s going to happen next year is still great news for rugby fanatics and on that note, a great opportunity for sports fans to visit puntersport.com to get more information on rugby betting.

The eagerly awaited rugby league internationals between Australia vs. New Zealand were set for October 23. Still, then both the Australian commission and NzRL LC postponed it until next year after citing reasons such as the high risk involved in playing at this time with COVID-19 looming over.

The event will be held from 15-30 October, and officials say that both the big two, along with 30 other nations across all three events (men’s & women’s separately; wheelchair), have committed to compete.

Despite the delay, only five matches have been impacted. This is because Organisers could revise their tournament schedule and say that everything would work out just fine!

Liverpool FC has had to move the England versus Canada women’s international match and men’s quarterfinals games due to its Anfield Road expansion work.

Liverpool provides training bases for Italy and Tonga at their M&S Bank Arena. It was due to host the wheelchair final but will be unavailable due to prior commitments.

DW Stadium in Wigan is set to host Liverpool fixtures, with confirmation expected when the entire 61-game schedule drops. One year out from an anticipated doubleheader final at Old Trafford involving both male and female soccer teams (with general admission tickets going sale soon), this news marks another impressive milestone for UK sports attendance records!

England will kick off the tournament dramatically against a formidable opponent, Samoa. The stadium has not hosted an international soccer game since 1991, but that all will change when they host their first match at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

The reintroduction of the Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup has finally given disabled athletes a chance to compete internationally. This year, Ireland will be participating as the sixth member with its best players fighting it out for victory in Warrington.

World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said that that day was so important to everyone who was involved in the tournament. He went on to say that the day was an incredible milestone on the journey to 2022.

“Thanks to all of our hardworking staff, sponsors and partners. We are able-with their help-to deliver a bigger and better tournament next autumn.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “The Rugby league World Cup means so much to many people across the country. I’m thrilled that we are set for a kick-off next autumn!

The UK has a rich history of hosting major international sporting events. This will be another fantastic opportunity to showcase towns and cities, including those not so well-known. The country’s enthusiasm for sport can help inspire young people who might consider getting involved in future games!

“The Government is a keen supporter of rugby league and we can’t wait to host the world’s best teams in what will be an incredible year for sport, culture and more!”

