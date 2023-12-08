Which NRL Team Has Won The Most Premierships In History?

Want to know which NRL club has won the more NRL titles in the history of Rugby League? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have won 21 Premierships since the premiership kicked off in 1908.

The seasons the South Sydney Rabbitohs have been premiers are 1908, 1909, 1914, 1918, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1931, 1932, 1950, 1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1971 and 2014.

This gives them more premiership victories than any other clubs in the National Rugby League.

These records include the Sydney Premiership, New South Wales Rugby League Premiership, Australian Rugby League Premiership and National Rugby League competitions.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!