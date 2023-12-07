Sydney Roosters Sign Australian Rugby Union International Mark Nawaqanitawase

The Sydney Roosters have announced that they have secured the signature of Australian Rugby Union international Mark Nawaqanitawase on a two year deal covering the 2025 and 2026 NRL seasons.

Mark Nawaqanitawase is a former Rugby League junior, and will slot straight into the void that will be left by Joseph Suaali’i, who will be switching to play Rugby Union during those two seasons.

Mark Nawaqanitawase is the first Australian Rugby Union player in a very long time who makes the switch to Rugby League while being a young, top of the line Rugby Union player. It will be interesting to see how he goes playing in the NRL.

His Rugby League background will no doubt be a huge key to how he transitions into the NRL.

