Manly Sea Eagles Sign Haumole Olakau’atu To 8 Years Extension Worth Around $8 Million

The Manly Sea Eagles have looked to ward off suitors to 25 year old superstar Haumole Olakau’atu by signing him to one of the richest contracts in the games history.

Haumole Olakau’atu has signed an 8 year contract extension with the Sea Eagles for around $8 million, making him one of the highest paid forwards in the game.

This type of deal is only reserved for a few players, with his team mate Dally Cherry-Evans, Gold Coat Titans forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, and North Queensland Cowboys legend Jason Taumalolo the only other players in recent years to sign similarly long term deals with their respective clubs.

Its is a sign of great faith in Haumole Olakau’atu, not only that he is a productive, stable players who is worth such a long contract for what he does on the field, but also the type of person he is off the field as well.

The deal will take him through to the end of the 2031 NRL season…..which should make you feel old! 😀

