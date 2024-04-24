The Very Sad Loss Of Terry Hill

News organisations are reporting this afternoon that former Magpies, Sea Eagles and Tigers legend Terry Hill has passed away at the age of just 52.

Terry Hill was a very handy player as a youngster for the Western Surburbs Magpies, but found most of his success at the Manly Sea Eagles where he was part of one of the best defensive teams of all time, where he became a regular in the New South Wales State Of Origin team, and was a key member of the incredible 1995 Rugby League World Cup winning Kangaroos side.

Terry Hill also became a household name with his appearances on The Footy Show, where he always came across as a nice bloke who loved to have a bit of a laugh, and didn’t take himself too seriously.

Its sad when you hear about the passing of players you grew up watching, and it hits harder when we lose them at such a young age.

My thoughts are with Terry Hills family and friends. His former team mates and coaches.

It’s a sad day for the game today.

