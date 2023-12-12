NRL Podcast: The Wests Tigers Sack Their Entire Board, CEO Resigns

In this episode we chat about the big moved at the Wests Tigers to sack the entire board and allow the CEO to resign.
We chat about the new rules that will destroy Rugby League in England, signing Rugby Union players, Las Vegas, the Kardashian soulution, and much more!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
