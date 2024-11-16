Where To Watch The NRL In 2025 Online And Free

So you want to know where you can watch the National Rugby League in 2025 online? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

You can watch Australia’s premier Rugby League competition by subscribing to Kayo Sports on a month-by-month basis. The fee changes depending on what the quality of the feed you want will be, and how many devices you want to watch the NRL on.

You can also watch the NRL for free online by downloading Channel 9’s “Nine Now” app. You will be able to watch the Thursday night, Friday night and Sunday afternoon matches through the app although you will need a VPN to watch games if you are based outside of Australia.

If you are based in New Zealand you can watch matches by subscribing to Sky Sports for a monthly fee.

If you want to watch NRL games and you are based in the United Kingdom you can also subscribe to Sky Sports for a monthly fee.

If you are outside of Australia and you want to watch NRL games you can subscribe to Watch NRL via a weekly, monthly or yearly subscription fee.

Of course you can watch highlights of games on the NRL website or via the NRL’s official YouTube channel, which I highly recommend.

