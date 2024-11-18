Terrell May Signs A Three Year Deal With The Wests Tigers

Terrell May has chosen the Wests Tigers as his new home, signing a three year contract with the club which is a huge boost for the wooden spooners.

May was told he could leave the Sydney Roosters just a few weeks ago if he could secure a contract with another club. He played every game for the Roosters in 2024.

May is a really, really good signing for the Wests Tigers. He showed real signs of being a better than average forward in 2024 and I have no doubt he will get better as he gets more football under his belt.

So, good news for the Wests Tigers as we get towards the end of the year!

