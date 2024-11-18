Are….Are The Wests Tigers Actually Going To Be Good In 2025?

The Wests Tigers are normally one of the first teams you can write off when it comes to not only being a premiership threat, but being in the NRL Finals. They have set some incredible records in futility, and put their fans through well over a torturous decade.

Things might be about to change in 2025 though…

The Wests Tigers will be led by 4 time Premiership winner Jarome Luia next season. A top class playmakers who has shown for the Penrith Panthers, New South Wales and Samoa. He will not only show his new teammates at the Tigers where the training standards need to be, but he will be fantastic at guiding them around the park, with a great kicking game, and the confidence that comes with being a player with one of the highest personal winning percentages in the history of the game.

Alongside him in the halves, Lachlan Galvin. He will still be a teenager when the season kicks off, but he showed enough in 2024 to suggest he could develop into a very good five-eight. He has a great instinct for when to run the ball, and he caused a lot of trouble for defences across the NRL. He will get a great deal out of playing alongside Luai, and he should compliment his game really well.

The Tigers halves will be playing off the back of the work done by Api Koroisau, who had one of the best years of his career in 2024 in the worst team in the competition. He is another winner, he knows what it takes, and having talented playmakers to work with will make his life easier.

At fullback Jahream Bula has played really solid football for a young player. He just looks like he belongs. He will finally have decent halves to work off the back of in 2025, and that should see his running game develop a little more. In the past he has had to get by on individual brilliance. Now he can work of what is created by others, and hopefully that unlocks a bit more creativity in his overall game.

Up front the addition of Terrell May will help their depth. I like his signing. I felt that Alex Seyfarth came on strong towards the end of 2024 so I’m hoping his game develops a little more. The addition of Royce Hunt will add to the Wests Tigers depth off the bench, and Klemmer wasn’t too bad for the Tigers last season.

There’s no doubt the Wests Tigers need to improve up front, but keep in mind their forwards will be helped out a little with the better playmaking and kicking game the club should have in 2025.

Now there’s no doubt the club still has its issues….

The outside backs look pretty thin and they have to get John Bateman off the books by any means possible. They signed Jack Bird, who I think is a bad signing, and then you have to wonder where Adam Doueihi fits into the side.

They have issues with depth in talent, they have to shake off a losing culture, they have no one set home ground which is still a problem and there always seems to be some drama hanging around the club….one that wears a funny little hat!

Still, it looks like the Wests Tigers won’t be absolutely terrible in 2025. They have enough players that have proven they can cause issues for opposition teams, and the addition of Luai can’t be overstated. He has been part of one of the greatest teams in the games history, and one of the games great winning cultures.

If he can influence enough Tigers players, this year and going forward, the Tigers will start going in the right direction.

Can they make the 2025 finals? It’s a big step. It would be huge for the club and its supporters, and honestly, it would be huge in terms of what it would mean for the legacy of Jarome Luia.

I can’t wait for season 2025 to kick off!!!

