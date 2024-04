So you want to find out the scoring system used in Australian Rules football? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

There are four vertical posts lined up at each end of an AFL field with ten meters between each post.

6 points are scored when a goal is kicked between the two middle posts.

1 point is scored when a goal is kicked that passes outside of the two main posts, but inside the shorter posts on the outside.

Below is an image that shows what the goal posts look like:

